AGCPN to host dialogue for health professionals, others

The Association for Good Clinical Practice in Nigeria (AGCPN) has announced it is hosting physicians, health professionals, researchers and bio-entrepreneurs to a 3-day Biostatistics course slated to hold via Zoom from August 17 to 20.

The organisers say the course is aimed at helping concerned participants to get a firm grip on the concept of biostatistics, and by extension, strengthen their careers.

”It will bring together a number of pundits in the field of Biostatistics to have a discourse surrounding some of its key components, including Bootstrapping, multiple regression, inferential statistics, power analysis, use of NCSS, survival/reliability statistics, linear regression, exploratory statistics, statistics for nominal data, cox regression, introduction to R programming and many more,” Prof Ifeoma Okoye announced on behalf of AGCPN.

The key speakers for the event are:

Melissa B. Davis, PhD – an Assistant Professor (Interim) of the Department of Surgery and Scientific Director of the International Center for the Study of Breast Cancer Subtypes at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY.

Dr Chidi Nwanneka – a Global Health and Management Consultant with more than 20 years’ experience in management and leadership, project design, development, management, monitoring and evaluation, teaching, training and capacity building, and research and technical writing.

Dr. Chen – a biostatistician and computational biologist at Henry Ford Health System (HFHS). He received multi-disciplinary doctoral training in statistics, biology, microscopic imaging, and engineering from the Pennsylvania State University-University Park, and subsequently joined the Department of Public Health Sciences as an Assistant Scientist at HFHS.

Dr. Nna – the Director of the Molecular Pathology Institute, Enugu and CEO of Biosystems Laboratories, UK. He holds a PhD in Molecular Genetics and Translational medicine from the Cranfield University, UK and MSc in Tissue Engineering from Keele University, UK.

”We assure concerned participants of the impactful effect on their personal and professional endeavours, and solicit for due participation,” Professor Okoye stated.

