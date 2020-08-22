Again, Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin splashes Millions  to assist Church Workers

Kindly Share This Story:

In the face of the challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic, Founder, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has again staked millions of naira to assist his workers.

According to a statement by the church, this is coming amidst criticism and accusation from some section of the society, that churches and pastors in the country are maltreating their staff and pursuing careless frivolities at the expense of their members; flying Private Jets whilst their workers and followers wallow in abject poverty and hardship.

The church stated that though it is a considerably large ministry with millions of workforce and volunteers, Fufeyin had vowed to do everything possible to keep the facility and the ministry running perfectly.

In interview with his staff, the workers described the Prophet as a man that is deeply involved with his staff, church members, and even outsiders, enough to know about their challenges, what is important to them and where they need help and prayers.

They noted that Fufeyin has invested his time and resources into changing the lives of millions of people in the Mercy City, despite the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions, not only sustaining the salaries of all staff, but providing weekly allowances; paying the annual rent of millions of people; sponsoring many to become landlords, footing hospital bills; fully funding the medical expenses of pregnant women; giving luxurious accommodation to selected workers; blessing staff with cars and business opportunities; sharing large amounts of money almost every week.

According to them, the prophet is found of fully financing wedding ceremonies and honeymoon planning of many of his staff; paying his tithe to his staff; feeding Internally Displaced Persons every day; sending food and gift items to mosques; making massive donations to state governments, and many more mind blowing acts of kindness.

Speaking in similar manner, Prophet Sunday Okuma Iyire, Mrs Gift Kadiri, Mr. Ebi Sampson and others had the opportunity to share their testimonies about the goodness, kindness and uniqueness of the man of God for being a good man to, not just his church workers or members but anyone who comes in contact with him.

