AfriSAFE 2020: Six safety professionals as panellists

By Bose Adelaja

Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) 2020 has nominated six top safety professionals across Africa and Europe as Panel of Judges to assess over 1, 200 entries for the Award.

Speaking in Lagos weekend, the Chief Coordinator of AfriSAFE, Femi Da-silva, said the four members of the panel were drawn from Africa while two were drawn from Europe due to their wealth of experience in the safety world.

According to him, the 1, 200 entries were received across 11 categories from four African regions. He said, “We are inspired by the passion and zeal to reward excellence and creativity especially in times like this. This is evident from the overwhelming number of nominations we have received.

Accordingly, We have also appointed judges who are professionals across the various field of health and safety with years of quality experience to preside over the judging criteria to ensure fairness and justice in choosing the best winners,” he said.

He said the Chief Judge is Nofisat Abiola Arogundade, a former Director of Occupational Safety and Health at Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and John Phills, an internationally experienced and qualified Consultant, Lead Auditor and Trainer in a range of International Standards as co-judge.

Others are Dave Foy, a Chartered Member of Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH); Raji Abdallah, a lead Safety Manager with over 20 years’ experience in Construction and Bridges, Oil and Gas, Mining, Power and Energy; Jerry Mutegi, a Master’s Degree holder in Occupational Safety and Health Management with a safety career spanning almost two decades and Jessy Gomes, a French national with Master’s Degree in Health, Safety and Quality Management with more than 15 years of experience within QHSE and a career in safety management at three blue-chip companies in Europe.

AfriSAFE 2020, tagged ‘Africa to the World’ holds virtually on October 11, will bring together notable personalities, captain of industries across African on one platform to celebrate excellence in health and safety.

The award is organized by HSENations and sponsored by IOSH, the world’s largest member body for Safety and Health professionals; Hybrid Group, Combined Training Solutions, Eximia Realty and Surveillance Fire Ltd, among other supporters.

