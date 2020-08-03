Breaking News
Afrikanwatch Network Board salutes DSP, Omo-Agege @57

Omo-Agege

LAGOS – The Management and Board Members of Afrikanwatch Network, Nigeria warmly congratulates the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who clocks 57 years today, stating that the Delta born politician has remained on top of his career while proving the reasons for his existence.

This was contained in a separate congratulatory message signed by Joe Ejiofor, Chairman of the Board and Mark C. Orgu, who described Sen. Omo-Agege has a man with great dream for Nigeria.

“On behalf of our News outfit, I gladly wish Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege happy birthday and pray for God’s protection, wisdom and understanding to lead and leave an indelible mark, there is no doubt of your capacity to deliver the better dividend of democracy. Indeed, your existence on earth is glorified by your good works and the promotion of humanity. It is our prayers that you will continue to live in good health of mind, soul and body”

In a similar way, the family of Orgu has hails the Senator, noting that, as he marks 57, God will continue to shield him in all his journey of life. Efe Orgu, the Legal Adviser of Orogun Federal Ward 11, stated this when wishing the Senator happy birthday on behalf of Orgu’s family.

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was born on August 3, 1963 into the famous Omo-Agege’s family of Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. He’s the Son of the erudite and incorruptible Nigerian Jurist and Scholar.

