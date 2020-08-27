AFFIF scheduled to go ‘virtual’ as organizers determine to hold show despite Covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Determined to make impact in the film making industry, popular entertainment hub, Film for Impact foundation (FIM), a subsidiary organization of ‘High Definition Film Studio’, has rescheduled its programme fixed earlier this year, but, was marred by the outbreak of Covid-19.

The ‘African Film for Impact Festival’ tagged; ‘’Break the Cycle’’ which was originally scheduled to hold on May 28 and 30th 2020, will now be held virtually on popular online conference App, Zoom, from the 3rd to 7th, November 2020.

According to a Press statement handed to Journalists, the founder AFFIF, Mr. Wonder Abasi said, the African film for impact festival, which is the maiden edition ‘is a way of showcasing, celebrating, and empowering films and filmmakers committed to bringing social change through movie productions across Africa and the world.’

‘The hybrid Film Festival which will screen shoot and feature narrative and documentary films with purpose over a 5 day period, will also host film premieres, master classes, panel discussions, workshops, an Impact Carnival, and climax with an Impact Award ceremony, which will honour extraordinary achievements in film-making and driving social change through films.’

‘Themes to be explored at the festival are; Building Accountable Systems and Leaders for a Corruption free society, women empowerment and gender based violence, Women in film, human trafficking, human rights and criminal justice, climate change, security, peace and conflict resolution, the future of film distribution and social change contents, Reflections on the COVID 19 pandemic & Opportunities, Technology as a tool for social change, among others.’

EXTENDED DEADLINE for submission of films to AFFIF 2020 is open from August 20 to Sept. 18, 2020 via “Filmfreeway” at www.filmfreeway.com. Official selections for the festival will be announced on October 1, 2020 by 8:00PM WAT.

Africa Film for Impact Festival will stream live to audiences across the world via the festival YouTube channel @ FFIF TV from November 3-7, 2020, while also streaming on partnering television stations across the continent.

‘Partnership opportunities avail for organizations and individuals to partner with the Africa film for impact festival in whatever capacity.

