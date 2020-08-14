Advertising:  Stakeholders want inauguration of APCON Board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

In order to curb the challenges affecting the growth of advertising in Nigeria, members of Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN and other key stakeholders in the Nigerian marketing communications industry have reiterated the need for government to constitute a board for the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON.

This was part of the highlights at OAAN’s 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) themed, ‘’OOH Business and Emerging Realities” held virtually.

The meeting was attended by heads of key sectoral bodies, and addressed both the protracted and Covid-19 pandemic-induced challenges bedevilling the industry. Participants also proffered solutions capable of lifting the advertising sub-sector out of its present doldrums.

In his remark, Emma Ajufo, OAAN President, decried the rudderless state of the advertising industry, citing the prolonged absence of APCON Council as the bane of the sub-sector. He, however, wondered what a comparatively operational APCON without a Council would do if a Council were constituted.

He stated: “Our industry is like a flock of sheep without a shepherd. This is because APCON has no Council, and this had been going on even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Meanwhile, APCON without a Council is doing fairly well. One can only imagine what will happen if there were a Council.”

APCON Acting Registrar, Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha, in her address said: “I must commend OAAN and all the sectoral bodies for meeting the challenges, posed by the global pandemic, head on. Let me mention that OAAN, through the current leadership, has been steering the ship of the association in the right direction.”

Vanguard

