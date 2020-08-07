AdloyaltyBNCEO, Dr Freeman Osonuga publishes two new books on business growth

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Freeman Osonuga, CEO of Adloyalty Business Network, continues his tradition of supporting and addressing the questions of budding realtors and entrepreneurs by today announcing the publication of his new books, Print Money With Zero Capital and The Business Game. Puzzles that win every time

These books are for the world of start-ups, businesses, entrepreneurs and realtors who want to gain a competitive advantage in the most relevant and essential arena today. The books Print Money With Zero Capital and The Business Game Puzzles That Win Every Time offer examples and practical advice on how realtors and entrepreneurs can transform functions, leadership roles, and strategies in order to move ahead in their various careers.

Doctor, Author, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Adloyalty Business Network Dr Freeman, in his first book Print Money With Zero Capital, he aims to guide budding real estate entrepreneurs through the rocky part of their careers.

The book is filled with practical wisdom gathered from extensive research and hands-on experience from years implementing these business strategies. In the second book, The Business Game Puzzles That Wins Every Time, he shares his experiences, both personal and vicarious, on what business-minded individuals require for succeeding in the uncertain world of entrepreneurship. It also demystifies the myths about successful businesses.

Speaking with Dr Freeman, on the reason behind these books, he said: “I am delighted and proud of these books. In both professional and personal settings, I’m frequently asked for tips or advice to help someone through their real estate career or general entrepreneurship. Answering such enquiries sufficiently and comprehensively cannot be done via chat on WhatsApp or social media DM.

He said: “The idea of creating something which could always guide and direct realtors and entrepreneurs came to me. I sought a way to exhaustively answer these heartfelt yearnings and requests of realtors with an ultimate, extensive, and a one-stop guide. The wisdom I have accumulated along the years, compiled in a capsule, for those who would like to understand and seek direction.”

These two books are easily digestible and were written in a simple, easy to understand language, filled with practical wisdom gathered from extensive research and hands-on experience from years implementing these cutting-edge business strategies.

Dr. Freeman is happily married to DamilolaOsonuga and they are blessed with Hillary Osonuga.

Vanguard

