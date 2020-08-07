Adeyemi, Nigeria’s entrepreneur aspires to be on global stage  

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

A Nigerian entrepreneur, Adeola Adeyemi, has said that she aspires to be on the global stage with her business by 2025.

Adeyemi was born in Lagos to a Yoruba father and an Igbo mother had her elementary and secondary education in Lagos. She is a graduate of Arts at Sikkim Manipal University, Accra, Ghana.

Buther passion for entrepreneurship made her venture into fashion and beauty modelling as a teen. She was formerly a video vixen before she fueled her passion for everything beauty and also showed her interest in makeup artistry. Super talented Adeyemi is a trained makeup artist at Make-up Designory, MUD.

In her view about entrepreneurship in Nigeria, she stated: “My view about entrepreneurship in Nigeria is a tricky one. With the right amount of social media exposure, your business could be a success but on the other hand, we have things like our economic factors in Nigeria stunting the growth of business.

“Foreign currency exchange rate, inconsistent power supply, logistics are but a few things affecting the growth of entrepreneurs in Nigeria, especially small business owners. On the positive side, Nigerian business owners are very resilient and hardworking, so despite all these obstacles we still flourish”.

Adeyemi is the President and founder of Beauty by AD, a fast-growing cosmetics company that produces an expanding variety of luxurious and unique beauty products to suit and boost every woman’s confidence.

The beauty brand was launched in 2016.

According to her: “Five years from now, I want to see my business fully established in different parts of the world. I want to see Beautybyad on shelves in giant beauty retailers like Sephora, Macy’s and co, and all around the world.”

She said her major focus right now is getting her brands on a global stage while she aspire to have more kids as her only daughter, Akorede.

Asa brand influencer, she had worked with reputable brands such as Payporte, but presently, she is working with Bodied by Maryann, Luscious by Lisa, Totalwrap, Shona house of Beauty, Veelocks, Kwinrach Beauty Shop, Dream hair world, among others.

Impact sofar

She believes she has been able to positively impact the Nigerian business industry in the little time she has been in business, after her successful business launch, she has seen several people venturing into the makeup production business.

“The sky is big enough for all of us to flourish. I am proud to be an inspiration for the newbies. Most of the reputable brands she has worked with in the past can testify to her positive influence over their brands as their company has recorded more sales over time.

