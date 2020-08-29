Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Friday said Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s re-election as the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB) was due to his good character.

Oba Ogunwusi disclosed this in a congratulatory message signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare and made available to journalists on Friday.

He said Dr. Akinwunmi’s dedication to work and commitment to quality human relation earned him re-election despite difficulties faced before the poll.

“Omoluabi is the name we descendants of Oduduwa call good character and it is the same way we address people like our very unique Dr. Akinwumi Adesina with such unique human quality.

“Aside from being an Omoluabi with enviable human qualities, records of the re-elected AFDB president show hard work, love for one’s country and uprightness. The entire Oduduwa race is indeed proud to have this gem among us.

“From his humble beginning as a farmer’s child to his days as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Adesina has been known as a man of due process and this dissolved the negative charges against him during his re-election bid.

“Rather than the probe work they were hired to do, both internal and external auditors at the AFDB ended up appraising the genuine son of Oduduwa for his blemish-free administration.

“On behalf of the entire race of Oduduwa globally, I am delighted to congratulate our good son while I wish him a successful tenure.” Ooni Ogunwusi said.

