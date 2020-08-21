Ondo LG polls: Adefisoye appreciates SDP supporters for dousing tension

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has appreciated SDP supporters for making the sacrifice that has led to the dousing of political tension in Idanre. He also appreciated SDP supporters for the love consistently shown to the party in Idanre and other parts of Ondo State.

In a press statement that was issued on Friday, August 21, 2020, by Oluyemi Fasipe, the Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to Hon. Adefisoye, he also clarified that the withdrawal of SDP from the Local Government election was only limited to Idanre.

The statement reads in parts, “Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has expressed his profound appreciation to the teeming supporters of SDP in Idanre for the consistent love shown to the party. He also appreciates the supporters of SDP for making the sacrifice that has doused tension and restored peace to Idanre.

“The federal lawmaker however clarifies that the withdrawal from participation in the Local Government election is only limited to Idanre, while SDP candidates in other parts of Ondo State are encouraged to forge ahead with the election”.

Also, Adefisoye has however assured that moral supports would be given to candidates of SDP that are contesting the Local Government election in other parts of Ondo State; while he also promised to remain grateful to the party members in Idanre for allowing peace to reign in the town.

“He, however, promises to support other candidates of the party that is contesting outside Idanre with his prayers and other forms of moral encouragements.

“Adefisoye also assures that he will continue to owe the lovers and supporters of SDP in Idanre a debt of gratitude for allowing peace to reign”, the statement added.

