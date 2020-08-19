Adefisoye appeals to wounded youths in Idanre not to retaliate, offers to foot medical bills

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has appealed to the youths that were wounded by some suspected cultists in Idanre not to contemplate retaliation.

Adefisoye also condemned the Idanre attack which he described as unprovoked and a ploy by those behind it to throw the peaceful town into crisis. He, however, called on the security agencies to wade in and arrest the cultists that were hired to perpetrate the attack.

He added that the opposition leaders behind the attack are known to the people of Idanre, but assured that the electorates would react appropriately with their votes on Saturday. He, however, counselled the wounded youths not to get distracted from the Saturday’s election despite the provocative attack by the hired cultists in Idanre.

Adefisoye has also offered to foot the medical bills of all wounded youths in the Idanre attack. He further counselled that no sacrifice would be too much to sustain the prevailing peace in Idanre Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, Adefisoye has urged the people of conscience in Idanre and Ondo State at large to condemn the idea of giving arms and ammunition to cultists for the purpose of attacking innocent youths. He emphasized that Boko Haram and armed bandits came into existence in Nigeria as a result of people that gave them arms and ammunition for political reasons.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army had also said that Idanre could not afford to be a breeding ground for cultists that would later transform to kidnappers and bandits. He charged all traditional rulers and leaders of thoughts in Idanre and Ondo State at large to speak against the APC leaders that have chosen to promote and arm cultists in the name of muscling the opposition ahead of Saturday’s local government election.

However, Adefisoye has queried what would become of the armed cultists after the local government election in Idanre. He, therefore, raised an alarm that the opposition leaders that are in the habit of encouraging gun-wielding cultists were doing so to compromise the security of Idanre and Ondo State at large.

Vanguard News

