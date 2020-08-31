ADC flags off campaign, says woman like Oboh will heal Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has flagged of its campaign for Osadebeh House, Edo State, declaring that a woman, its governorship candidate, Mrs Mabel Oboh, has the integrity to heal the state.

Addressing party loyalists at the party’s secretariat during the flag off its campaign in Benin City, the state capital, Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the situation in Edo State has been carefully studied by ADC, hence the party’s assurance that it will take a woman of integrity with the qualities of Mabel Oboh to bring the pathetic situation in Edo State to heel.

Maintaining that ADC held the panacea to the crisis rocking the state, Nwosu said it was a shame that for too long, crooked and deceitful politicians have held sway in the state but with the arrival of ADC, the narrative was about to change for good.

According to Nwosu, “ADC is the alternative party that will transform Nigeria in 20 years, beginning with Edo State.

“The election in Edo State is already won. However, it will depend on the Edo People to choose what they want. Do they want integrity, a tested woman, a mother?

“In a house where there is war like Edo State, it will take a motherly touch to usher in peace. We are very optimistic that ADC will clinch the governorship seat.”

Assuring that the party was on top of its game and set to sweep to power, he continued: “We have carefully studied the situation in Edo State and it is obvious that there is chameleonic attitude among the politicians.

“These politicians are crooked and deceitful and that is why we decided to bring your sister, your daughter, a woman with integrity.

“They have tried to induce her with money to abandon the party and collapse her structures, but she refused and stood her ground. It is now left for the Edo people to decide what they want.

“Do they want the crooked people to be in government or do they want the only person standing with a clear picture of her vision and programmes, which she wants to implement in order to alleviate the plight of the suffering masses of Edo State?”

Decrying the recent crisis that rocked the party which culminated in the sack of its former chairman and his cohorts, he continued: “A few renegades in the party were planted to corrupt it and its governorship candidate, but they could not get her because she is a woman of integrity.

“However, they have all been flushed out. You cannot intimidate the only woman of integrity. Mabel Oboh will take Edo State forward and change the narrative that Edo State is the poorest state in Nigeria.

“The Edo people are happy that ADC is on the ground and ready to take the bull by the horn.”

Receiving the party’s flag from the national chairman, Oboh said: “The motivation is strong. Everybody is going in the wrong direction, but someone has to change that and that is the reason I am coming forward to serve.

“My party is moving in the right direction. We need to do something about Edo State. I am a proper Edo, Esan, woman and I cannot see my people suffering and keep quiet. And that is why I am fighting.

“The cry of the Edo people have reached me and I am doing my best to make Edo State great again. I am calling on all sons and daughters of Edo State of good conscience to join the ADC train and be infected with the ADC DNA.”

A seasoned broadcaster, Nollywood practitioner and philanthropist, Oboh is running on a campaign of transformation targeted at the health, education, IT, manufacturing, job creation and insecurity in the state, among others.

