Actors Mike Afolarin, Moshod Fattah go ‘head to head’ in short film AARGH

On 4:30 pmIn Entertainmentby
Actors, Mike Afolarin and Moshod Fattah go head to head in short film AARGH

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown seem to have sparked a “two-man” film trend among many Nigerian actors.

While some have settled for simple short skits, Moshood Fattah (Fishbone, Man Enough) and AfricaMagic #UNBRETHREN star Mike Afolarin are set to take the trend to another level with their short movie AARGH!

The comedy short revolves around two discordant friends who frustrated by Nigeria’s current political scene stumble on an idea that could change the country for the better.

Slated for a YouTube release on August 25, both actors who also serve as producers on the project hope that the film will encourage more young Nigerians to take more active roles in politics.

Written by Moshood Fattah, AARGH! is directed by KelvinMary Ndukwe (Omugwo, Night Food) & executive produced by popular film star Osas-Ighodaro.

