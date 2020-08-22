Accord Party’s governorship candidate defects to PDP ahead of Edo poll

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Godday Idahosa, the Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in the upcoming election in Edo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Idahosa announced his defection on Friday at the Ogbona Ward 8 and 9 campaign ground in Uhiele, Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

He described Gov. Godwin Obaseki as a great man, saying that his developmental stride prompted his defection to PDP.

“I said by God’s grace that I can’t fight my people. When you are being fought outside, you run back home for refuge.

“Our governor is doing well. He is a great man and he deserves to be re-elected. Even the sun and moon will cooperate to work for his success.

“In this election, my supporters and I are going to work for Obaseki. I am leading hundreds of my supporters to PDP today,” he said.

The Chairman, PDP Campaign Council, Mr Dan Orbir, who received Idahosa to the party, lauded his bold step, describing Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, as a perfect match.

In a remark, the governor said that he had directed the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Mr John Inegbedion, to commence the process of building the road to Uhiele community.

“I want us to use this election to end godfatherism in Edo. Four years ago when I came to campaign here, this road was not built but I gave it a facelift.

“This means that l can construct more roads.

“By the grace of God, when you come out en mass to vote PDP, you have contributed to the release of Edo from godfatherism.

“If we end godfatherism, I will be able to repair schools, build hospitals and provide youth and women empowerment.

