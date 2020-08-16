Access Bank alerts Customers as fraud rises during Covid-19 crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank PLC, has implored its customers to be vigilant in these uncertain times as incidents of fraud are on the rise.

Since the start of Coronavirus pandemic in the country necessitated the lockdown of first, 3 major cities, and eventually the entire nation, the Bank has observed a worrying increase in reports of fraudsters targeting unsuspecting customers.

This development has become even more worrisome, especially as these people not only present themselves in a professional manner to appear as a bank representative but also use the palliatives from the government as bait to collect customers BVNs and other key banking details.

According to the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc., Victor Etuokwu, “Access Bank is imploring its customers to be wary of any message, demanding their personal or bank details. Customers must remember that the Bank will never ask for their BVN, full card PAN, PIN, mobile app activation code, OTP or password as it is readily available to the Bank via its database. Any call, email and text message, claiming to be from Access Bank demanding for any of these details is certainly a scam,” he concluded.

Access Bank has always maintained a strong anti-fraud awareness as part of its responsibility to protect the interest of its customers. The Bank has dedicated pages on its official website that constantly updates customers on all the ways in which fraudsters can swindle them.

To report any suspected fraud case, customers are advised to call 01-2701005 or send an email to contactcenter@accessbankpls.com

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: