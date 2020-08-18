ABU Zaria,10 Kaduna schools get books from Emeka Offor

Kindly Share This Story:

…says his foundation donated books worth over $30m

By Ibrahim Hassan Wuyo

The Sir Emeka Offor, SE OF, Foundation ,has donated books to the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and ten other schools in Kaduna state, as its contribution towards the development of education in Nigeria.

Speaking during the distribution of 60 cartons of books to ABU Zaria and 20 cartons in various disciplines to the each of the various schools in Kaduna on Tuesday,the Chief of Staff of the Foundation, AIG Chris Okey Ezike ( rtd),said the Foundation in collaboration with its partner overseas, Books for Africa, BFA, had earlier donated books and other educational instructional materials to schools across the African continent worth over $30 million .

According to him, the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation was a charitable and non-governmental, non profit organization founded by Dr.Emeka Offor in 1996,with a vision to reduce poverty, create life-improving economic opportunities for those residing in Nigeria’s marginalized communities through education, healthcare services, youth empowerment programmes and infrastructural development.

” Due to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise was suspended and many benefiting institutions were unable to collect their allocated books because of interstate lockdown. We are in Kaduna today bringing to the doorstep of these benefiting institutions their allocated consignment. Permit me to say that these benefiting institutions were graciously nominated by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Dr, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, as part of her contributions towards mitigating the challenges of Primary and secondary and tertiary education Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the beneficiary institutions to make good use of the books, pointing out that the donation was made as a humanitarian gesture and strictly free of charge.

The Minister of Finance,Mrs .Zainab Ahmed thanked Emeka Offor for remembering Kaduna,where he was born, and called on NGOs and wealthy individuals to emulate the kind gesture.

Represented by Hajiya Hauwa Yahaya, Special Assistant to the Minister, she said Kaduna was home to Sir Offor and would always be welcome.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Education in Kaduna who was represented by the Permanent Secretary ,Phoebe Sukai ,said although Kaduna had made education free and compulsory, this cannot be possible without quality teachers and good infrastructure.

Education, she says, was multi-sectoral and government, parents could not do it alone.

She therefore, thanked the Foundation for the kind gesture and pleaded that they would come for more so that all schools in the state will benefit.

