AbiolaChamp hosts an all-female faculty to ‘Crucial Conversations’

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the AbiolaChamp Team has been actively engaging the minds of youths, women and workforce on a range of issues to ensure that they enjoy sound emotional and mental health, re-invent themselves for continuous relevance and deliver high performance.

Speaking to newsmen to announce the online conferencing holding this August, Abiola Salami, CEO, AbiolaChamp revealed that the team has published a free eBook on “How to Enjoy Sound Emotional & Mental Health during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” and already downloaded from their site; (www.abiolachamp.com/resources-top-execuives-ten-ways/) by hundreds of people with testimonials, using the book as a guide.

He also stated that the team created a digital educational tool on “How to Handle Panic in the wake of Coronavirus” which recorded a combined reach of about 1.04 million people who interacted with the content on their digital platforms.

According to Salami, “Since April 2020, the team has been hosting experts, professionals and thought leaders on ‘Crucial Conversations’ every week to have the necessary discussions that will drive high performance in a postCOVID-19 world. Some of the faculty hosted so far include Niyi Adesanya, CEO of FifthGear Plus; Amaechi Okobi, Group Head Communications, Access Bank; Praise Fowowe, founder, Centre for Sex Education and Family Life; Yemi Faseun, Group Head, HR, Globacom; Benson Uwheru, Partner, EY; Nike Bajomo, ED, StanbicIBTC Pensions Ltd; Taiwo Akinlabi, Co-founder, Power Parenting LLC; Fiona Ahmed, MD, FBNQuest Ltd; Segun SEGA Awosanya, Founder, Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation; Juliana Olayode, multi-talented influencer; Tope Aladenusi, Chief Strategy Officer, Deloitte West Africa; Damilola Aloba, Partner, EY; CSP Opetodolapo Badmus; Opeyemi Olomo, Innovation Catalyst, Citi; Abiola Adekoya, Finance Expert; Lanpe Omoyele, MD, Nitro 121; Habiba Balogun, Principal Consultant, Habiba Balogun Consulting Ltd; Ken Wilson, Impact Investor, Australia; Dwayne Weston, Chief Engineer, Walawala; Justin Fanelli, Chief Architect of Defense, US Navy; Melody Bell, retired US Airforce and others,” Salami said.

Speaking further, he stated that on Crucial Conversations this August, the AbiolaChamp Team will be hosting nine ladies to a range of discussions on mindfulness, maximizing opportunities, role modelling, money management, communication, business and social relationships, parenting and money mindset, being part of the brand’s commitment to recognizing, empowering and engaging women.

“These women include Aderonke Onipede, Founder, One Child One Care Initiative, Adesewa Josh, an Award-Winning Broadcast Journalist; Akua Mensah, Executive coach & Strategic Advisor; Amina Adams, Chineze Amanfo, Lead PR, 9Mobile; Debola Olomo, Founder, Deeferent Media Agency; Funto Ibuoye, Creative Director at Five28 Interiors; Rita Ezenwa-Okoro, Founder, Street Projects Foundation; Stephanie Kadiri, CEO, Red Instinxts Ltd and Yvonne Ofodile, MD, Zetile oil & Gas,” he said.

However, Salami enjoined both young and old Africans and non-Africans to join in the online conversation that will be happening every Thursday 6.pm(WAT), starting from August 6, to gain perspective and insights for driving high performance from these amazing ladies by registering for free at https://bit.ly/CCWithAbiolaChamp.

