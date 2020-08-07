Abia to partner NALDA on Back -to-Farm programme

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, moves to partner with National Agricultural Land Development Agency, NALDA, on Federal Government’s Back-To-Farm programme.

The Governor disclosed when he received delegation of NALDA, led by the Executive Secretary, Prince Paul Ikonne, on a working visit to the State.

He also disclosed that his administration had embarked on building cottage industries in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State, which according to him, the main objective behind his efforts on agribusiness development is basically to position Abia State as a major food processing hub in the South East.

He also maintained that his administration is working hard to ensure that the youth are engaged in meaningful agribusinesses, which had made his administration to come up with two cardinal objectives of job creation and provision of raw materials.

He also promised to collaborate with NALDA in critical areas that would ensure value addition in galvanizing the agricultural sector of the State.

According to the Governor, Abia State remains willing to partner with NALDA, especially to make the state owned Ogwe Golden Chicken in Ukwa West Local Government Area become functional and productive.

However, he lamented challenge of gully erosion that has negatively impacted agriculture and other activities in the State, which demands urgent intervention from the Federal Government to tackle the devastating menace.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, said the mandate of agency was to ensure availability of food, as it had rolled out two schemes, namely Back to Farm and National Young Farmers Scheme, which Abia had been selected among the pilot states.

