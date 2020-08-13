Abdullahi, Tallen, Donli, Tonto, others at Project ‘100 Girls In ICT’ flag off

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi was the lead guest at the flag off of “Girls In ICT For Youth Inclusion”, programme held yesterday in Abuja, Federal Capital.

The youth empowerment project initiated by African Scholars Care Initiative-ASCI attracted other dignitaries that include Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli; actress Tonto Dikeh, representatives of African Union (AU) among others.

The event, designed to commemorate the International Youths Day, started with the induction exercise of 100 Girls for an ‘ICT’ certification course with the Digital Skills Foundation in Paris, France as the facilitators.

Speaking, the Honourable Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi commended the efforts of Joy Onumajuru, the founder of ASCI and assured her of the Ministry’s collaboration by providing some level of support in terms of expertise and funding. “We have programmes in Federal Ministry of Science and Technology which can be identified with and exploit for the benefits of the girl child. We have interest in the empowerment of women and girlchild, particularly in terms of education in order to take them off the streets and make them useful to themselves, their families and the society”, says Abdullahi.

African Union delegate in his remark stated that AU where committed to support the increasing number of girls to be empowered for ICT, so as to meet the collective target for youth engagement in global development. He however called on governments across all levels to leverage on the African Union projects which focuses of enterpreneurship, employability, education and engagements.

President and founder, African Scholars Care Initiative-ASCI, Joy Onumajuru in her address noted that the objective of this training would be premised on exposing young girls to the huge opportunities in ICT which, apparently, has redefined global businesses and other socioeconomic operations.

“The exercise and project has been described as one of the most typically proactive empowerment project to support women empowerment and enable sporadic development of youths in Nigeria and across Africa,” she added.

Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen reacted by commending ASCI Team for initiating such program that holds many prospective opportunities for the empower of girls in Nigeria and across Africa. She promised her continued support, stressing that women need knowledge such as ICT to remain relevant to themselves and the entire society in this 21st century world.

