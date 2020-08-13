Abandoning of projects: Disgrace to governance, disservice to the people — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

… l resigned as pioneer Vice-Chancellor when starved of funds — Pro Vice-Chancellor

Dayo Johnson Akure.

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has decried array of abandoned projects by the previous administration in the state describing them as a disgrace to governance and disservice to the people.

Akeredolu spoke at the commissioning of four projects completed by him at the Agagu University of Science and Technology (OSAUSTECH), Okitipupa in Ondo State.

Also read:

The projects commissioned include the University Library, University Auditorium and the Administrative Building, all of which were initiated by the late Governor Olusegun Agagu, but abandoned for eight years by the immediate past administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

While lamenting the array of abandoned projects initiated by the late Olusegun Agagu, the governor described “the manner of abandoning the projects due to political differences as a disgrace to governance and disservice to the good people of the Southern Senatorial District in particular and the entire state at large.

The Governor said his administration, which believes in the axiom that Government is a continuum, has even completed projects inherited from the same administration who neglected Agagu’s projects for eight years.

According to him, the unfortunate and deplorable situation in the University strengthened his administration’s resolve to change the narrative, by immediately commencing a gradual, radical and systematic implementation of the State Government’s strategic plan as it relates to the University.

Akeredolu said within hundred days in office, his administration completed the asphalt laying of the road from the Main Gate to the heart of the Campus, stressing that the road contract was awarded, but abandoned for over eight years.

He explained that the institution, which was a one-Faculty University for over eight years, now has two added additional schools; the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, as a result of improved funding from his administration.

“Our administration is desirous to expand the programmes as stated in the Brief of the University. Marine Engineering, Applied Geology, Applied Geophysics, Petrochemical Engineering with options in Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, Mechatronic Engineering and Computer Engineering are some of the programmes already approved by the Senate of this University in this regard.

“It is gratifying to note that all programmes due for National Universities Commission’s accreditation have been accredited. This has been accomplished as a result of the commitment of our administration to the development of the University.

The pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Akin Adesomoju said that he resigned voluntarily his appointment in December 2009 when the immediate past administration stopped funding the institution.

Adesomoju, who is currently the Pro-Chancellor of the University, narrated how the institution was established said between 2009 and 2017, the university unexpectedly passed through numerous challenges which threaten its existence particularly in the area of funding by the then governor Olusegun Mimiko.

He said he is extremely delighted that the narrative of the University has changed from being a “Sinking Citadel” to an “Emerging Citadel” that can be proud of, adding that this was made possible by the outstanding leadership of Governor Akeredolu.

“Within the first 100 days in office, Akeredolu’s government laid asphalt on the main dual carriage road in the University that had been abandoned for over eight years.

“The present government in December 2008 approved the release of the special capital grant of N500,000,000 less 12 per cent mandatory tax (N440,000,000) to the university.

“The grant was prudently utilised to complete the university Auditorium, Main Administrative Building and the University Library which the original contractor had insisted would cost about N800,000,000 to complete”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sunday Roberts Ogunduyile described Governor Akeredolu as the architect of the modern-day OAUTECH and a pacesetter per excellence.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: