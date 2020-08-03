Vanguard Logo

AAC says INEC didn’t replace name of its candidate for Ondo Guber 

On 12:16 pm
AAC

The leadership of the African Action Congress (AAC) has said the name of its deputy governorship candidate for the  Ondo gubernatorial election, published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week is the authentic name submitted to the Commission by the party.

The AAC in a statement by its national chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa was reacting to claims in some section of the media that the Commission substituted the name of its deputy governorship candidate with an unknown one.

But Nzenwa clarified that the names of the candidates published by INEC were the ones submitted by the party to the Commission as empowered by the party’s Constitution and Electoral Act 2010(As Amended).

He said, “The party wishes to make it clear that the party’s leadership through its National Headquarter submitted names of its candidates to the Commission.

“It’s within powers of the party’s chairman and its leadership to exercise this task as it has nothing to do with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC or any other stakeholder for that matter.”

He therefore enjoined party faithful to remain calm, Law-abiding and continue to work for the upliftment of the party, saying the the task ahead require greater commitment.

