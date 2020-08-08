8yrs after, former Rivers Assembly leader apologises to fellow lawmaker he almost killed

Kindly Share This Story:

…Abandons Amaechi, APC, returns to Wike, PDP

…Any committed politician could have acted same way – Wike

…Development regrettable – Rivers APC

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Former Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVSH), Dr Chidi Lloyd, has apologised to Michael Chinda, a fellow lawmaker he almost killed in a 2013 House fracas fueled by the infamous political rivalry between former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and estranged ally, incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike.

Lloyd, in defence of the camp of Amaechi, then Governor, had in a viral video viciously struck fellow House member, Chinda on the skull with the House Mace, resulting in severe head injuries which required medical tourism abroad to remedy.

The former House Leader, confidant of current Transport Minister, Amaechi, tendered apology to Chinda on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, where he announced his defection from Rivers APC and return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before Governor Wike.

He told the Governor, “My people have asked me to say to you that we will henceforth join hands with you in the PDP. I thank God that all dramatic personae involved in that shameful conduct (2013 fracas) are alive, none dead.

“On behalf of myself and my family I tender an unreserved apology for whatever action that may have been ascribed to me. I am truly truly sorry for the pain I may have cost my brother, Michael Chinda.”

Wike in response said, “In politics, anything can happen, but that doesn’t mean we should forget friendships. We must forget yesterday and put ourselves together as brothers again.

“What he did (mace attack) was what any politician committed and supportive of any course he firmly believes could have done, that is to defend his interest and that of his people at that time.

“When I took the oath of office I said anybody who has committed any offence against me or I have committed against, forgive me as I have also forgiven you. Let everybody come back together and work.

Regretting the development, Igo Aguma’s faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers state, recalled that the former House Leader in Rivers as a statutory executive member of the party was instrumental to the growth of the APC.

Aguma’s statement signed by his Media Assistant, Livingstone Wechie called on “all members of the APC in Rivers to close ranks and work for good of the party. The APC in Rivers is working tirelessly to reconcile aggrieved members to save it from collapse.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

