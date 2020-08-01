86 years after, Masari marks creation of old Katsina province

Kindly Share This Story:



By Andy Asemota

Katsina State Government has declared 1st of August every year as special thanksgiving day of the state to commemorate the creation of then Katsina province out old Zaria province.

Speaking at the maiden observance of the date, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state said the event marked the 86th year the defunct Katsina province was carved out of then Zaria province.

The governor, who directed that local governments and academic institutions in the state should observe the date annually with special prayers, noted that the importance of commemorating the day with gratitude to God could not be overemphasized in view of God’s blessings and bounties to the state.

Masari also prayed for peace to thrive in the state for rapid development of the Katsina people.

Earlier, the chairman of event main organizing committee, Abidu Rafi Yazid, said the date was selected as the special thanksgiving day because it was on August 1st that Katsina province was created by then colonial masters.

Also speaking, the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmimini Labor Usman, was optimistic that the event would unite the Katsina people, while frowning against antisocial acts inimical to the development of the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar Farouk, expressed gratitude to Governor Masari for providing good leadership in the state and prayed for continued Peace to help the state sustain its momentum of development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

