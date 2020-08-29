79-yr-old woman shoots husband dead after 30 years of domestic violence

Kindly Share This Story:

A woman has shot her husband dead after suffering 30 years of domestic abuse at his hands.

Lavetta Langdon, 79, reportedly warned husband Larry, 78, that she’d kill him if he beat her again – then made good on her promise after he hit her at their home in McCook, Nebraska, USA, on August 20.

Langdon claimed that on the morning of his death, she’d argued with Larry and that he’d punched her several times on the face.

ALSO READ:

Then he fell asleep shortly afterward, with the alleged killer getting a 9mm gun and firing bullets into Larry’s chest until he died.

Langdon called police afterward, with officers discovering her sat on the floor of her living room, with Larry’s lifeless corpse lying in his bedroom.

A detective from McCook Police Department told the Lincoln Journal-Star that Langdon had complained of domestic abuse for 30 years.

The couple originally wed in 1960 and divorced in 2012 – only to remarry again in 2013.

Langdon has now been charged with first-degree murder, and is being held without bond ahead of her next court appearance, the McCook Gazette reported.

(MetroUK)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: