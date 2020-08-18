Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

774,000 jobs: Whether Reps accept or not is irrelevant — Keyamo

On 6:52 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Keyamo, 774,000 jobs
Festus Keyamo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that the 30 slots given to each member of the National Assembly in the 774,000 jobs nationwide was just a privilege and not a right.

The Minister, who was reacting to the statement credited to the the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, said whether the federal lawmakers accept the slots or not was irrelevant because their constituents will still be the beneficiaries of the position.

According to him, “The question of slots to certain persons was never a question of a right or entitlement, it is just a privilege given to them to recommend persons within their constituencies.

ALSO READ: 774,000 special jobs: Keyamo’s office not known to law — Reps

“The template is that 1000 persons will be picked from each local government area. That means, that whether they reject or accept is irrelevant because their constituents will still have their full entitlement of 1000 per local government.

“Except they want to tell Nigerians that it is only a section of those local government that they represent and not all the persons in the local government.

“Or except they want to tell Nigerians that they are opposed to certain persons in the local government getting those jobs.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!