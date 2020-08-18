Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, has said that the 774,000 special job programme is not a party affair; but a federal government programme meant to provide succor to 1,000 unemployed persons in each of the 774 council areas in the federation.

In an interview with Vanguard, Nwankpa stated that most of the state coordinators and members of the programme are not members of the APC, but senior citizens who are apolitical.

In his words; The 774,000 job programme is not a political party affair; most coordinators are not members of APC. We are aware of the programme, but we are not coordinating it because it is not a party thing. Some of the coordinators and members are traditional rulers, clergy, businessmen, and senior citizens of the country. They are apolitical.

“As the state chairman of the APC in Abia, I don’t even know the chairman of the state selection committee in the state; I don’t think he is a party member. It is a programme being done as a government policy. The issue is that the programme is occasioned by the fall out of the COVID-19 saga.

On the controversy over who supervises the job programme between the Presidency and National Assembly; Nwankpa explained that the Executive has the power to make contingency arrangements to cushion the effects of certain unexpected circumstances.

“There is a saying that a natural situation calls for natural solutions. Such is part of the responsibilities given to the Executive; this is why you elect people you have confidence that they have the capacity to make certain decisions to meet challenges.”

A member of the state selection Committee, Lady Jane Ogbauta, told Vanguard that the Abia State selection Committee is still waiting for the directive of the federal government through the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

