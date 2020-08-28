 75-yr-old sustains injury as masked gunmen shoot PDP supporters in Akoko-Edo

Masked gunmen on Friday opened fire on supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were holding a meeting in Makeke Town, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.
According to Jerry Obasonmi, vice chairman of Akoko Edo Local Council, who witnessed the incident: “the PDP supporters were holding a meeting under a canopy in Makeke Town on Friday when a convoy with some masked men aboard in two Prado Jeeps, drove close towards the meeting venue.
ALSO READ: Jimoh Ibrahim defects to APC, says PDP is dead without him in Ondo
“Just then, the masked men pointed their guns at the PDP supporters and started shooting. Seven persons were hit by their bullets, sustaining various degrees of injuries, including a 75-year-old man, who is in terrible pain now.”