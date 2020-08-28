Breaking News
Translate

75-yr-old sustains injury as masked gunmen shoot PDP supporters in Akoko-Edo

On 5:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
 75-yr-old sustains injury as masked gunmen shoot PDP supporters in Akoko-Edo
File photo of gunmen

Masked gunmen on Friday opened fire on supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were holding a meeting in Makeke Town, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to Jerry Obasonmi, vice chairman of Akoko Edo Local Council, who witnessed the incident: “the PDP supporters were holding a meeting under a canopy in Makeke Town on Friday when a convoy with some masked men aboard in two Prado Jeeps, drove close towards the meeting venue.

ALSO READ: Jimoh Ibrahim defects to APC, says PDP is dead without him in Ondo

“Just then, the masked men pointed their guns at the PDP supporters and started shooting. Seven persons were hit by their bullets, sustaining various degrees of injuries, including a 75-year-old man, who is in terrible pain now.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!