7-day ultimatum over sacked workers remains – NUPENG

On 4:28 amIn Newsby
7-day ultimatum over sacked workers remains – NUPENG

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has said that the seven-day ultimatum given to Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL), and its service contractors to recall the 175 sacked contract workers was still intact.

NUPENG’s National President, Mr Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Both leaders were reacting to a report which quoted CNL management as saying that it had engaged the union over the sacked workers.

The duo flatly denied meeting with the management of CNL to dialogue over the sacked workers.

“No such meeting took place; the seven-day ultimatum remains intact.

“The union urges members to ignore the report, continue to be on red alert and mobilise for the impending strike at the expiration of the ultimatum,” the leaders said.

