65-year-old Belarus President, Lukashenko, wins poll to serve sixth term

Kindly Share This Story:

Long-serving Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, won a sixth term with 80.23 per cent of the vote, according to a preliminary count from the presidential election, Belta state news agency reported.

The central electoral commission reported that the strongman’s main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won 9.9 per cent in Sunday’s vote, which Lukashenko’s opponents say was rigged.

65-year-old Lukashenko has served as President of Belarus since the establishment of the office on 20 July 1994.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: