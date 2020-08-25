46 years old man apprehended in Delta for allegedly defiling 8 years girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Police Command has arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly defiling eight year- old girl in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State.

A source told newsmen that the unsuspecting girl was raped in the early hours of Monday in an uncomplicated building in Ibusa community, adding that the suspect who was said to be a gateman, lured the girl under the pretence of sending her on an errand.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said; “we discovered that he tied the hands of the victim and took her inside the building where he defiled her.

“Her parents were looking for her, so they alerted people in the area. Then someone said she saw her going into the uncompleted building. We searched the building and caught him in the act while defiling the small girl”.

The source who spoke further said residents of the area tied up the suspect and handed him over to the Ibusa Police Division.

Contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, in the State, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect was caught in the act.

“I am very busy now, I will get back to you later in regard to the man’s identity,” She said.

