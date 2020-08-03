3-year-old girl dies in Lagos well

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents and sympathisers on Saturday night, wailed and cried as men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, state Fire Service recovered a three year old girl, Miss. Seyi Jebose, who fell into a well at her residence, located at Number 1, Gemini Bus Stop, Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos.

It was gathered that LASEMA Response Team, LRT later recovered the body in an operation which commenced about 7:42p.m on Saturday.

According to reports, the tragic incident happened while little Jebose was playing in the compound where she resides with her parents.

She subsequently, fell through the rusty cover into a well and was not immediately discovered by any adults around.

The body of the girl was later discovered in the well within the premises by the search party launched after her parents declared her missing.

Director General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Further investigation revealed that the girl fell through the rusty cover of the well, while playing in the compound where she lives with her parents.

“With the combined efforts of LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service and NPF Alagolo Division, the girl was brought out of the well and rushed to Solad Hospital, Maria Street, Baruwa Ipaja, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

“The body has been handed over to the family members and Police officers from Alagolo Police Station led by Inspector Abumere. Operation concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: