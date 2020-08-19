Vanguard Logo

3 teenagers gang rape, drown girl, 13, in pond in Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

The police in Katsina State have arrested three teenage boys in Danmusa Local Government Area for allegedly gang-raping and drowning a 13-year-old girl to death in a pond.

Police Spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Katsina.

Isah said that the suspects were aged between 15 and 16.

According to Isah, the trio, all from Danmusa town, allegedly conspired, attacked and gang-raped a 13-year-old girl from Dutsen-Dadi village in Danmusa Local Government Area in their farmland on Aug. 14, 2020.

He said that after raping the victim, they threw her into a nearby pond, as a result of which, she got drown and died.

The spokesman added that the victim’s dead body was later discovered and taken to Danmusa Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Isah revealed that during the investigation, the suspects confessed to have committed the offense.

