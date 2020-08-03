3 popular trends to perfect your autumn fashion statements

Kindly Share This Story:

Autumn approaches, so the time to spice up your wardrobe is now. Pay attention to popular styles, but also think about how to just upgrade clothes you already have. The trick is in putting together different elements and creating outfits that are chic and a reflection of you.

Autumn can mean anything from bold lines and colors to practical elegance. So every fashionista has the freedom to embrace the season in a unique way. Here are some trends already turning heads. Follow or use them as inspiration for your autumn looks.

Plaid

A perfect pattern that gives a jacket or dress structure and character. A garment like that grabs the eye anyway, so you won’t need to worry too much about extra features. Try pairing a long plaid dress with boots and a bold bracelet for a casual outing. A belt also looks great as it accentuates your curves. Pumps and subtle earrings would be a chic alternative for work, for example. And the range of colors plaid comes in opens up lots of opportunities to get creative in either environment.

The timeless Scottish pattern really has evolved to make impressive fashion statements. You could honor it and make a party of watching the annual Africa in Motion film festival, based in Scotland and, according to FilmFreeway, celebrating its 15th year. Give the occasion a tartan theme and show off your glamorous version of it.

Nordic fashion

Countries often give their names to lifestyle trends. The most related to our topic of fashionable autumn looks is the Nordic or Scandinavian approach. The mindset, whether behind its clothes or hobbies, is about low-key comfort. Even the NordicBet casino games aim for a relaxed but exciting experience. You’d be true to the theme just by wearing your new leisure outfit while lying back at home for a round of slots or live blackjack. There is nothing like dressing for the occasion.

When choosing pieces for this style, think simple, warm, and cozy. If you’re commuting, a soft-colored sweater, blue jeans, and ankle boots or sneakers are the ticket. To glam things up change into heels, a loose top, and leather or denim jacket. Nordic fashion also likes mismatched elements. It’s a wonderful excuse to play around with colors, patterns, and fabrics.

Jacket and boots

These should become your new best friends for autumn. They can complement any garment, from skirts to shorts. Apart from plaid, there are several other popular trends to choose from. Among the Forbes jacket selection are woolen, vintage, and even dress-style ideas. Explore runways and other fashion sources for more inspiration.

A trench coat, long dress and knee-high boots are always an elegant choice for the office or a nice evening out. You could also add a belt to the coat and turn it into a dress itself for an extra professional look. Casual variations can have trousers and a top of your choice matched with lace-up or even platform shoes. A beanie and satchel are all the accessories you need. The outfit can be as subtle or impressive as you want.

The fun of autumn fashion is that everyone can express themselves differently with it. Layers, textures, combinations, and other factors allow you to create new effects each day. Whatever your tastes – casual, chic, bold – there are plenty of options waiting to be discovered.

