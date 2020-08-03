3 men in court over alleged stealing of phones worth N43,000

Kindly Share This Story:

Three men, who allegedly stole cell phones worth N43,000 from a woman under cutlass-point, were, on Tuesday, brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants: Sodiq Alamin, 26; Ruya Yakubu, 23 and Yusuf Adamu, 22, all residents of Ilaje Ajah, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, theft and armed robbery.

Also read:

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the police.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chinedu Uwadiole had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 7, at 8:30 pm. at Ilaje, Ajah, Lagos.

He said that the defendants threatened one Ms Shade Oyeleke with a cutlass and stole a Nokia phone, worth N3, 000 and one VTE phone, worth N40,000 from her.

According to Uwadiole, the offences contravene Sections 287, 297(2)(a) and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. S. Ominy, granted them bail in the sum of N500, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

According to the magistrate, the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Sept. 16, for mention.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: