$3.5b spent annually on treatment of hair – Vinci Clinic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Chief Executive Officer of Vinci Hair Clinic Africa, Ayo Otubanjo has said that both men and women spend over $3.5 billion annually across the globe in an attempt to treat and restore hair.

Speaking on the National Hair Loss Awareness Month which runs throughout August, Otubanjo said that this huge sum of money is mostly spent on unqualified individuals, unsuitable products and unproven treatments that rarely give positive results.

“Hair loss affects millions of men and women each day and research carried out by dermatologists affirms that 1 in 2 men will experience hair loss in their lifetime whilst 1 in 4 women will suffer from hair loss or thinning hair. In addition, a third of women of African descent have traction alopecia (a form of hair loss due to the pulling of the hair at the edges).

“It is estimated that both men and women spend over $3.5billion yearly in an attempt to treat and restore their hair. In addition, there are many hair loss myths and misconceptions in Africa that continue to make it harder for sufferers to get professional expertise in treating hair loss.

READ ALSO:

“As the leading hair restoration clinic in Africa, Vinci Hair Clinic will be championing the national hair loss awareness month campaign by embarking on a series of activities/events throughout the month of August. In line with this, the clinic will be hosting a first-of-its-kind Global Hair Loss Conference in Nigeria and Ghana themed ‘Hair Restored, Confidence Secured’.

“The goal is to enlighten and affirm that hair loss has a cure, in addition to showcasing the world-class medical expertise available locally. The public will be enlightened on hair loss; the different types and causes and treatment options available to help men and women suffering from hair loss. The clinic will also be giving out freebies throughout the month including discount vouchers, free consultations with Vinci’s top hair loss experts, and customized souvenirs, amongst others.

“Our mission is to provide Africans with the best hair restoration solutions locally. As part of a global group, we adhere to international standards of quality in our clinics, and our highly trained staff has a high degree of expertise and competence.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: