On 6:24 pm
2,933 Nigerians evacuated from UAE so far ― NiDCOM

By David Royal

A total of 2, 933 Nigerians have been evacuated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) so far, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM.

This was even as 292 Nigerians arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday from UAE.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), disclosed this on its official Twitter handle Twitte@nidcom_gov. It says that the evacuees returned to Nigeria via an Emirate flight.

“@emirates flight with 292 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1430HRS from the United Arab Emirates today, Wednesday, August 12, bringing the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,933.

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID-19 and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by Nigeria Center for Diease Control (@NCDCgov).”

Vanguard News Nigeria

