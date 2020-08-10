Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

AS the debate on the 2023 Nigeria’s presidential election continues, the immediate past chief judge of Anambra State, Professor Peter Umeadi, has said it would be improper for other tribes to determine for the Igbo nation who should be the presidential candidate from the area.

Umeadi is believed to be nursing presidential ambition on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and many political and other interest groups have been visiting his Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area country home in Anambra State to assure him of their support should he secure the party’s ticket.

Receiving one of such groups led by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umeadi said it is the duty of the Igbo-speaking people of Nigeria to decide the person that should carry their presidential flag, taking into consideration several issues, including experience, integrity and capacity of the person concerned.

According to him, Igbo people know their sons and what they can do, adding that when the time comes, they would tell other Nigerians who they want to present as their presidential candidate.

His words: “Other tribes should not decide for the Igbo who should be their candidate and the platform that candidate should run on in the election in 2023.

“It is our belief that the easiest means to achieve our ambition is through APGA. But we have to unite to be able to achieve what we want,” Umeadi added.

During the visit to Umeadi, a governorship aspirant on the platform of APGA, Chief Damian Okolo, expressed delight that Umeadi had decided to contest the election under APGA.

Okolo observed that every tribe had something to identify it with, adding that it was, therefore, necessary for the Igbo to remain committed to the growth of APGA.

He said: “We should rally round APGA to ensure that the identity of the Igbo remains intact and prominent politically.

“We are happy that the former Chief Judge of Anambra State has indicated interest to vie for the presidency of Nigeria on the platform of APGA and we, the Igbo nation, his immediate constituency, will give him maximum support.

“I want to sound a note of warning that if anything happens to APGA, Igbo would be relegated to the background politically.

“I, therefore, want to pledge that if I win the ticket of APGA at next year’s governorship primaries and win the governorship election in November 2021, we will work hard to realise the presidential ambition of Justice Umeadi.”

