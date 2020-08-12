2023 Presidency:  Are Igbo still being punished for the war, Ex- Governor asks

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the alleged marginalization and socio-political disequilibrium in the south-east, former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, yesterday queried the marginalization of Igbo in Nigeria, noting that if Igbo are not allowed to be president come 2023, the zone would see themselves as second class citizens in the country.

He warned the Federal government to stop the marginalization of Igbo, saying that if it continues, Igbo would not have any choice but to fight for their independence and freedom.

Disclosing this in an interview with Vanguard, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, asked to know why Igbo are being marginalized, saying: “Are Igbo still being punished for the war?

“What we are saying is that if we would not be allowed to be president of Nigeria, and if marginalisation must go on, it reduces us to second-class citizens and slaves in our own country, the only thing available to us is to fight for our independence and freedom.

“The cry for restructuring is global in Nigeria now, and if South East is continuously marginalised after 2023, I am not sure that any zone in Nigeria, especially, South West, South South and Middle Belt will feel comfortable in continuing in a country called Nigeria.

“If the man who is so badly marginalised cannot be assuaged, then, where is the hope for Nigeria when weighed on the anvil of equity? The country felt that the West were injured by the annulment of June 12 election and they zoned the presidency to the South West and they stopped their agitation for the creation of Oduduwa State and remained in Nigeria and started making investment at Abuja.

“Why is the one of the Igbo different? We are just saying that if Nigeria does not want us, there is an alternative and that alternative is for us to go and take care of ourselves.

“Every group that wants to succeed in life must have a pressure group. I see Nnamdi Kanu as a pressure group and I see the Igbo elites as patriots who believe in ‘One Nigeria’ as long as it is an equitable, fair and just Nigeria. Kanu is simply saying, if you don’t want to listen to our elders and elites, then, let us break away.”

Vanguard

