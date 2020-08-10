2023: Olagunsoye throws weight behind calls for South-East president

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunyose Oyinlola has thrown his weight behind calls for the South-East to produce the next president in 2023.

In an interview with Vanguard, the former Lagos State military administrator said: “The constitution of the PDP allows for zoning. If a northern president has held the position for eight years, we said the presidency should move to the South.

And in moving to the South, one should consider the zones. There are three zones in the South and three zones in the North. So, let it come to the South before we know which of the zones should go for it”.

Governor Oyinlola continued: “If on the basis of equity, we have had a democratically elected president from the South-West, we now have a democratically elected vice president from the South-West and we have had a democratically elected president from the South-South.

In the southern divide, I want to believe the South-East is the only one that has not had the opportunity to produce the president. If we belong to the same Nigeria, equity, fair play should be the watchwords.”

Pressed further if he was advocating for the South-East to produce the next president, Gov Oyinlola said, “By my analysis, it goes without saying.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: