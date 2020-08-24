2023: No cultist will succeed me in Akwa Ibom ― Gov Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

…says he has no third term agenda through surrogate

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has stated succinctly that no cultist would succeed him in office come 2023, noting that he has no agenda to foist a surrogate on the people of the state.

Speaking on Sunday in Uyo during an open interactive session with Akwa Ibom people monitored by Vanguard correspondent, the Governor vows never to allow any cultist take over the reins of governance from him in 2023.

He said, “for peace to reign and for Christ to have control, I am not interested in third term through a surrogate, the only thing you can help to do is to ensure that no cultist is allowed to emerge Governor of the state.

“Some council areas are highly volatile so if they nominate a cultist we would not permit such. Any cultist arrested would not be released.

“The only way to ensure peace is to make a way to eradicate cultism if you want to ensure peace, we look up to God, then we embrace peace.

“Some cult groups are clashing in some parts of the state and we have tried to make sure we crush them. we will stop at nothing in ensuring we crush them. it is not out intention to deploy soldiers to volatile areas and you are forcing us to do so.

“Please let parents talk to their children, they gain nothing from cultism. it can’t be because of one man the whole village would run away. it is time to go their right way. most armed robbers and kidnappers are cultists and we will crush them.”

The Governor also explained why he is opening up more internal roads in the State saying that it is to allow for ease of transport and movement of goods and services.

He admitted that the lockdown caused by COVID-19 has affected the completion time of projects but pledged that the roads will be completed in good time as government and governance is a continuum.

The Governor disclosed that all issues of pensions and gratuities will surely be given the rapid attention they are presently receiving.

