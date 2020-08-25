2023: Don’t disrupt Delta zoning arrangement, DZSC tells pol class

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

Delta Zoning Supporters Campaign, DZSC, has told the political class in Delta State to give room to Central Senatorial district to produce the state governor in 2023, warning that they would be setting very dangerous precedence should they disrupt the zoning arrangement in the state.

It also called on all Deltans to “disregard and neglect all attempts to throw spanner in the works of the zoning ship in Delta State that is sailing smoothly to the right destination.”

DZSC, in a statement by its Coordinator, Mr. Richard Akassa and Deputy Coordinator, Mr. Eferigho Oshevire stressed the need to “exercise restraint and patience to handle this delicate issue of zoning, if not, it will be like an ill wind that blows nobody any good.”

While noting that “Zoning is really helping us greatly to live in peace”, the statement argued that “zoning started from Delta Central from 1999 to 2007; Delta South took over from them in 2007 to 2015 and now, it is in Delta North which by His grace will elapse in 2023.

“Now that the zoning has gone round the three senatorial districts, some politicians want to come up with the argument that by 2023, the zoning would have completed it’s full cycle and can restart from any senatorial district rather than Delta Central. To us, this argument is capable of causing distrust and disunity.

“As we all know, disunity is a fertile ground for all the causes of trouble.

Rotation of every political position brings about peace, love and gives a sense of belonging in the political scheme of things among people.

“In this peace-loving vein, the position of the Delta Governor was made rotational by PDP and that is why the three senatorial districts have produced a governor, deputy governor and Speaker of the House of Assembly. This is the reason why the political atmosphere in Delta State is relatively peaceful among other states in the country.

‘It is evil for one senatorial district to jump the gun to contest for the governorship seat when it is the turn of Delta Central to produce the next governor of the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

