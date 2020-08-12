2023: AESID cautions politicians on crisis-motivated statements

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has condemned in totality statement credited to the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi in which he made at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress.

President of AESID, Paschal Oluchukwu said politicians tend to heat up the polity with some crisis motivated statements consciously or unconsciously.

In a statement, Oluchukwu said: “We at AESID wish to condemn a statement credited to Gov Umahi on 2023 election and likely successor.

“We wish to observe that firstly, the said assertion is quite unfortunate coming from someone who in the build-up to his battle to outwit and arm-twist his erstwhile boss, was allowed by his peace-loving predecessor and indeed Ebonyians in general to freely declare his intention, grab the state’s governing Party, PDP’s ticket and successfully emerge the Governor of our dear State in such a time without any threat to crisis or violence.

“It baffles common sense, profound reasoning and good conscience that the State’s Chief Security Officer could sound this awful in his desperate bid to produce his successor come 2023. In our keen estimation, Governor Umahi has therefore by this unguarded assertion shown himself the common enemy of the same very people he was elected to serve.

“Is he afraid that the traders and artisans he muzzled will mass up against him in 2023? Is he also afraid that the serving and numerous sacked cum suspended aides including former political officeholders will plot his humiliation and downfall?

“We, therefore, urge the Director of DSS in Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police and indeed, all federal security agencies never to allow boastings or sensitive utterances that flame up the polity go without some level of scrupulous investigations to avert whatever may be the evil that such plans to engineer crisis may bring on the people.

“We urge Ebonyi people to remain calm, peaceful and also very watchful,”

Vanguard

