2021 World Economic Forum rescheduled

Organisers of the annual World Economic Forum summit of country leaders and corporate chiefs will not go ahead with the event in January in Davos, Switzerland, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The forum’s spokesman, Adrian Monck, said on Wednesday, that the decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape post-COVID-19 era is so urgent.

The annual summit is now set to take place in early summer instead.

“The new schedule will be announced as soon as the organisers are assured that all conditions are fulfilled to guarantee the health and safety of the participants and the hosting community,’’ Monck said.

In January, when the meeting was originally meant to take place, the organisers planned to hold online dialogue events with global leaders instead.

The forum usually brings around 3,000 participants to the Swiss mountain resort of Davos at the beginning of the year, including Heads of State and Government, Executives of multinational corporations and the chiefs of many international organisations.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria

