2020 NNLA: Gbaja, Aisha Buhari, Makinde, Obiagbena, Idahosa, 13 others emerge recipients

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila along with First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Governor Seyi Makinde, media mogul, Nduka Obiagbena and Arch Bishop Margaret Idahosa have emerged recipients of the 10th edition of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA).

The 2020 awardees roll call as disclosed by the organisers in Abuja to Garba Abari, Director General, National Orientation Agency, also include 13 other outstanding individuals and corporate entities who have made the different in various fields of endeavour in the estimation of the voting public.

Ovie Odubu, Executive Secretary, NNLA, said, “The awards, commissioned 2010 during under Goodluck Jonathan presidency is projected at celebrating distinguish personalities and organizations who over the years have contributed significantly to the development of Nigeria.

“The 2020 Awards, the 10th edition have been termed Special Editorial Edition will witness comprehensive citation and photograph slides on all recipients to feature in broad spectrum media coverage across the country in line with realities of the time.”

“Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, usual award convergence/dinner will not be observed as recipients will have the leadership of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards present their Awards to them at their respective offices.”

Other recipients for the 2020 special edition include Chief Godwin Ebosa, Engr Bassey Ekanem, Actress Joke Silver, Mr Chase Nwachukwu , Mr Ebiye Konugah Mr Okezie Solomon, Engr Pringle Egbe, Pst Akpabio Peters and Mr Ogunbayo Akeem.

The list also captured Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority Hadiza Bala Usman, Mr Davidson Ikechukwu Okwuose, Mrs Aisha Oyebode ,founder of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and Mrs Stella Okotite of the Nigeria Export Import Bank.

Odubu admonished Nigerian youths to “emulate these role models who over the years have written their names boldly on the sands of time.”

