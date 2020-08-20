Breaking News
20-year-old mechanic bags 12 months imprisonment for stealing roofing sheets

By Shina Abubakar

An Osun Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo the state capital on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old Mechanics Ibrahim Kolapo to prison for stealing aluminium flat sheets.

ASP Abiodun Fagboyinbo had alleged that the defendant unlawfully jumped through a fence and entered into the dwelling house of one Sola Bamidele and stole two milk colour Aluminum flat sheets valued N240,000.

He further said that the offence committed contrary to and punishable under 509 and 390(9) of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 23, 2020 at about 11:20am at Tinumola Area, Oroki Estate Osogbo.

The convict who had no legal representation admitted guilty to the allegation preferred against him by the police.

He prayed the court to temper justice with mercy on him.

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade sentenced the convict to 12 months imprisonment in Ilesa correctional centre.

