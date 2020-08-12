20 Kano LGAs prone to flooding — NEMA

Kindly Share This Story:

Wants law to punish defaulters of indiscriminate waste disposal

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has said that Twenty out of Forty-Four local government areas of Kano State is prone to the risk of flooding in the 2020 seasonal rainfall.

This was as it calls for the law to punish defaulters and serve as a deterrent to persons in the habit of indiscriminate waste disposal, which is largely responsible for the flooding.

The NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, Sanusi Ado stated this during a one day stakeholders meeting on a flood awareness campaign and implication of 2020 seasonal rainfall prediction held on Wednesday in Kano.

Ado cited an instance with the recently reported incidence of destroyed bridges and displacement of persons in Rimin Gado and Tofa Local Government Areas, as a result of blockage of drainages and waterways.

The NEMA Coordinator also hinted at plans to visit the flood-prone areas on assessment and identify safe places to relocate the likely victims in cases of any eventualities.

According to him, “Kano is among the states expected to experience flash and urban flooding, according to the annual flood warning released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in its annual flood outlook for 2020.

“According to the NIHSA release about Twenty Local Government (20) areas are classified under High-Risk Probable areas and thus include: Tarauni, Garun Malam, Rimin Gado, Gaya, Gezawa, Gwale, Shanono, and Gabasawa.

“Other areas are; Gwarzo, Ungoggo, Warawa, Dawakin Kudu, Dambatta, Bebeji, Kano, Wudil, Kura, Nasarawa, Kano Municipal, and Kumbotso Local Government Areas.

“According to Annual flood outlook (AFO) and can threaten with high implications the Agriculture, water resources, health, transport, and infrastructure sectors according to the NIMET 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction SRP.

“Recalling that, in 2012, unprecedented flooding led to the displacement of thousands of people, death, and loss of millions of naira.

“Therefore, NEMA Kano Territorial Office flood intervention alone, from 2018 to 2020 have covered about 41 flood assessments with high magnitude and several relief interventions in various areas of Kano and Jigawa States respectively.

“The recently reported incidence of destroyed bridges in Rimin Gado and Tofa Local Government Areas led to so many displacements of vulnerable persons resulted from absence and blockage of drainages

“And also increased flood risk in urban areas, which we, therefore, urged relevant authorities to pay more attention to waste management in Nigeria.

“Putting in place holistic waste management would be highly helpful in addressing frequent flooding incidents. These should also be backed by laws in respective states that deter people from indiscriminate waste disposal.

“In the light of the above, all hands must, therefore, be on deck to ensure that we prepare well to mitigate the impact of the predicted 2020 flooding, even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, Nigerians are also enjoined to ensure that drainages are well cleared while taking other precautionary measures,” Ado however said.

Meanwhile, in attendance at the critical meeting were officials from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Red Cross, National Orientation Agency, Immigration, Civil Defence, DSS, Hadejia/Jumare River Basin among others.

