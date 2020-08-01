1st anniversary:Ministry donates food items, others to 5,576 IDPs in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has donated food and non-food items to 5,576 Internally Displaced Persons,IDPs at Wasa Camp in the Federal Capital Territory.

The donation of the items which included 80 bags of 50kg rice, 25 gallons of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 15 bags of 100kg beans, 100 pieces of six yards wrapper, and 22 cartons of 3-in-1 milk was carried out as part of activities to mark the ministry’s first anniversary.

Sadiya Umar Farouq,speaking at the event,reassured the IDPs of federal government’s commitment to providing them with the needed support to make their living comfortable in the area.

Hajia Farouq,speaking through her representative and Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Grema Ali Alhaji,said:“We came here today to see how you are doing and also reassure you of our commitment to providing you with the humanitarian support you need.”

On his part,the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons, Senator Basheer Mohammed through his representative, Amana Yusuf, added five bundles of blankets as contribution of the commission to the IDPs to mark the event.

The camp chairman, Wasa IDP Camp, Jeoffery Bitrus,also speaking, thanked the minister for her kind gesture and unending support which he said,they have been enjoying since her assumption of the office.

According to him, life would have been very difficult for them without the ministry’s intervention.

Bitrus called on the government to provide employment to the youths, adding that within the camp there are graduates without jobs.

The Woman leader of the IDP camp, Hafsat Hamman, while thanking the minister solicited the ministry’s support in the provision of a medical facility, personnel and drugs to reduce the rate of maternal mortality in the camp.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: