17 dead, as Nigeria records 457 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Wednesday, reported 17 deaths from COVID-19 and 457 new confirmed cases.

According to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the 457 new cases were reported from 21 states.

The States include Lagos(137), FCT(76), Plateau(40), Rivers(35), Enugu(34), Oyo(25), Abia(23), Delta(12), Edo(11), Ebonyi(11), Cross River(10).

Others are Kwara(10), Kaduna(9), Anambra(7), Ogun(5), Imo(3), Bauchi(3), Osun(2), Nasarawa(2), Kano(1), Ekiti(1).

The centre noted: “Till date, 44,890 cases have been confirmed; 32,165 cases have been discharged and 927 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

