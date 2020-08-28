ONDO 2020: Army promises adequate security for Corps members during Ondo election

Kindly Share This Story:

…We have identified flashpoints across the state

Dayo Johnson Akure

AHEAD of the governorship election in Ondo state, the Nigerian Army has assured corps members of maximum protection in the forthcoming election.

The Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Zakari Logun Abubakar gave the assurance when the State Nation Youth Service Corps NYSC, Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio paid him a visit in Akure.

Abubakar said “Let me tell you that we have mapped out intelligence strategy to ensure that corps members that would be participating in the Gubernatorial election coming up in October in all the nooks and crannies of the State can be assured of maximum protection from the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure”

“l want to reiterate that “the protection of corps members serving in Ondo State remains the priority of his Command.

“We have identified flashpoints in the state and our team is ready to ensure that scientific and tactical approach is employed to ensure that the peace of the State is not threatened during the election.

The Brigade Commander pointed out that the headship of all military formations under the 2nd Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan met with the General officer Commanding, Major General Anthony Omozojie to map out strategy for both Edo and Ondo states Gubernatorial election respectively.

“NYSC and the Nigerian Army has long standing relationship. The Scheme is an integral part of the Nigerian Army and we cannot treat any matters relating to NYSC as less important”.

He assured that the Command “will continue to synergize with other security agencies to make sure that members of the service corps operate in the state without fear or trepidation.

“We shall continue to partner with other security agencies to protect the corps members. By our training and operational vantage position, we have the capabilities and what it takes to make corps members serve the nation under protective environment”.

He applauded the State Coordinator ‘for effectively coordinating the affairs of the NYSC in Ondo State’.

“You are doing a very good and great job in moulding and mentoring the youths and younger ones. Some of your corps members serving in the barracks have attested to this by their excellent conduct which they attributed to your organizational and administrative competence”.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio expressed the concern of the Director General Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim over the safety of corps members that would be engaged by INEC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Akpabio reiterated the commitment of the NYSC boss on the need for the Brigade Command “to do everything legally within her sphere of influence to keep an eagle eye on the corps members not only during the elections but throughout their service year.

She appreciated the priority attention the Brigade Commander has accorded all matters relating to NYSC in the State.

