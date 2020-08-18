Business Mogul, Felix Unachukwu mentor young entrepreneurs

Kindly Share This Story:

With a mission to strengthen the Nigerian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) community, a business mogul Engr. Felix Nnamdi Unachukwu is inspiring the young generation with his Non-governmental organization and coaching initiative which he tags Bizness Matters.

According to Unachukwu, a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years’ experience, the intervention became necessary as African countries continue to struggle with the negative impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the economy. The Chief Executive and founder of Dax Tech Ltd, a leading mobile phone distribution company in Nigeria which was rated THE BEST MARKETING GSM/ACCESSORIES COMPANY IN WEST AFRICA for 2005 and 2006 back to back by The African Direct Marketing Merit Awards, affirms that Small Medium Enterprises is the livewire of any society.

Unachukwu leans heavily on the ups and downs of his entrepreneurship forays haven survived a major setback as an entrepreneur before moving to establishing successful businesses in Nigeria. With his Bizness Matters initiative which drops weekly episode via his YouTube channel, the Nnewi, Anambra-born business mogul wants to coach the young to learn from his successes, mistakes and experience.

He explained, “SMEs are the only hope of every society and if the growth is not proportional to the rising number of school graduates, then there will be a big gap that is dangerous. Small Businesses are the livewire of the nation. They are critical to economic breakthrough and can prevent the slide to recession. Regrettably. the university system is designed to produce employable graduates without an option B that prepares them create jobs for their self and others. Interested young business can sign up at https://linktr.ee/biznessmatterscoach.”

“For me, my initiative which I titled Bizness Matters was born out of my concern for African youths and a need to give back to the society. Each year, many young people are being churn out from the university without any hope of getting a decent job and with little knowledge of setting up a business for themselves, which has made many to resort to crimes and fraudulent means of making money.”

Continuing, he opined that the rising cases of crime in our society is an aftermath of a long neglect on important issues. He lamented the limited job opportunities from private organizations are inadequate to absorb the growing labour force. This, he says, has accounted for the rising number of unemployment.

The happily married man with kids has continued to establish a strong reputation as a business coach and consultant. His business experience spans across ICT, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Real Estate, Fashion, Building Material and Agriculture. He gives his entrepreneur parents credits for influencing his drive. His industry has drawn various award recognition.

Unachukwu who is a 1992 set of St Charles Secondary School, Onitcha bagged his first degree in Electronic Engineering at University of Nigeria (UNN). He has also studied at Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Business School, Masters in Business Administration (MBA) University of South Wales UK and is currently studying at Walden University.

He is a fellow at the African Business School, fellow Nigerian institute of internal Auditors, Member Nigerian-Korean chamber of Commerce, Member NUSA (United State Commercial service Nigeria) and a Member of the Canadian business community in Nigeria.

